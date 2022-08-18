Kollmorgen forms collaboration with Vanderlande

Vanderlande has selected Kollmorgen NDC Solutions as a technology and service partner for their automated guided vehicle (AGV) applications. Based on Toyota Material Handling forklifts equipped with the Kollmorgen NDC Solutions technology, Vanderlande aims to strengthen and grow their portfolio of complete logistic and warehouse solutions.

Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and efficient automation technology.

“Vanderlande and Kollmorgen share a very similar mindset. We both have a long history of advanced, industrialized and proven automation solutions – with reliability, collaboration and the relentless strive for end-user success being our common cornerstones. We are convinced that this collaboration will drive strong growth for Vanderlande and Kollmorgen – but above all for our end-users”, says Tobias Byfeldt, Vice President, Kollmorgen AGV.

“Vanderlande strives to deliver the best fully integrated autonomous vehicle (AV) offering as part of our solutions for our warehousing, parcel and airport customers. With this collaboration we are confident that by combining our expertise and solutions we can jointly deliver and continuously develop better AV solutions”, adds Daan Stikkel, General Manager AV Vanderlande.



