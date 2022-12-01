MMH    Topics 

KPI opens full-scale demo site for new four-way shuttle from Geek+

Location for high-throughput, high-density system demo is within KPI’s Center of Excellence near Kansas City, Mo.

By

KPI Integrated Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting, software, systems integration, and automation supplier has announced the opening of a full-scale demonstration site for Geek+’s multi-level, high-density, Four-Way Shuttle System at KPI’s headquarters in Belton, Missouri.

As part of a KPI-designed operation that increases storage capacity, boosts throughput, and builds flexibility, the Geek+ Four-way Shuttle supports multiple picking and storage strategies for pallets, containers, and individual units, KPI explained. This dynamic goods-to-person solution combines Geek+’s X-series robots for pallet storage with its flagship P800 robots for ground-level picking. First launched in March 2022, the multi-level AS/RS shuttle solution is applicable for use in a variety of industries including retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, 3PL, and pharmaceuticals.

“KPI is proud to partner with Geek+ to offer this exciting solution to our clients as an option for optimized storage and fast order fulfillment,” said Jim Kuecker, Chief Commercial Officer at KPI Integrated Solutions. “KPI’s sole focus is to deliver data-driven warehousing solutions and integrate industry-leading technologies for our clients that boost fulfillment speed and reduce labor dependence,” he continued.

With rising warehouse costs and labor constraints, the Four-Way Shuttle system is specifically designed to maximize reserve storage space while optimizing order throughput. The combined interaction of the two robot systems provides greater operational flexibility for existing warehouses and can be integrated with existing infrastructure such as conveyor belts, robotic arms, or automatic lifts, KPI added.

“The team at KPI has been a trusted integrator of automated fulfillment solutions for decades and we have had great experiences with their organization’s dedication to solving unique challenges,” said Randy Randolph, VP, Channels & Partnerships, at Geek+ America. “Their Kansas City location is an ideal, centralized location for interested parties to learn more about how this new, dynamic solution can impact a business’s bottom line.”


News
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
KPI Integrated Solutions
Shuttle
warehouse automation

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
