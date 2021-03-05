MMH    Topics 

KSP Fulfillment to deploy Softeon’s cloud WMS solution

Rapidly growing 3PL KSP needed updated fulfillment capabilities

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More News

KSP Fulfillment (KSP), a rapidly growing third-party logistics (3PL) company offering order fulfillment and value-added services to B2B and B2C customers, is investing in a cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) from Softeon.

KSP, founded in 2012 and headquartered near Minneapolis, Minn., has realized rapid growth across its broad mix of 3PL services, with revenues jumping 296% in 2020. This growth has driven the need for additional space, with KSP set to complete construction on a new 182,000 square foot facility in November 2021.

“KSP’s growth was putting pressure on its existing fulfillment systems,” said Dennis Nicholson, Vice President of Business Development at Softeon. “The company determined it needed a new WMS with the ability to scale, more advanced features, and a better platform for continuous improvement. KSP selected Softeon as its WMS provider to help power execution of their aggressive strategy, making their decision to move to Softeon in less than two months,” added Nicholson.

“It was obvious in the early stages of our WMS vetting process that Softeon was going to be the right fit for our short and long-term business goals,” said KSP’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Walters. “It was incredibly important that we chose the right strategic partners to ultimately support our customers’ needs. Softeon offers a unique combination of rich WMS functionality, robust support for 3PL’s, and a collaborative partnership that matches well with our culture,” Walters said.

To further its capabilities, KSP plans to add carton sortation capabilities to its fulfillment center this year and autonomous mobile robots mid-2022. KSP also plans to expand its market coverage with new facilities on the East and West coasts within the next one to two years.


Article Topics

News
Softeon
WMS
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources