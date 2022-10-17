MMH    Topics     LeanDNA

LeanDNA customer HNI wins NextGen end user award for analytics

Awards part of Supply Chain Management Review's NextGen supply chain event taking place in Chicago, with HNI honored for gaining fast ROI with LeanDNA's inventory optimization platform

LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced recently that its customer HNI has been honored with the 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers.

Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.

“It’s a pleasure to recognize supply chain teams like HNI and LeanDNA that are effectively using technology to improve performance dramatically,” said Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review. “This award recognizes the importance of collaboration in driving digital transformation and as a competitive differentiator.”

HNI is a global leader and premier supplier of office furniture, fireplaces, and heating stoves. With a team of expert analysts and managers, the company manages 400 suppliers and procures 400,000 different parts. As a leading manufacturer of business and residential building products, HNI’s highly complex manufacturing process is about 95% build-to-order with a high number of SKUs and customizable options. LeanDNA provides comprehensive shortage visibility, allowing HNI to accurately assess, identify, and manage inventory to improve on-time delivery.

“LeanDNA has powered an incredible step forward for HNI, providing us with the ability to pivot through unpredictable times and innovate in the factory when it’s been needed most,” said Jay Senatra, Director of Supply Chain, HNI. “We now have days or even weeks to solve the problems before they happen versus having to solve the issues after they’ve occurred. We can get a sense of where the trend is heading and get in front of it.”

LeanDNA was honored with the NextGen Solution Provider Award for Analytics in 2020, and CEO Richard Lebovitz participated in a panel discussion to share his experience with conference attendees.

“We’re honored to play a part in our customers’ supply chain optimization journey, and are looking forward to hearing more about the stories they have to tell,” said Richard Lebovitz, Founder and CEO of LeanDNA. “HNI is a fantastic example of successful supply chain management in practice.”

The NextGen Supply Chain Conference will take place on Oct. 17-19 at the Chicago Athletic Association. Geared to senior-level SCM professionals, the theme of the event is “What’s next in supply chain management.” This year’s NextGen Supply Chain Conference will focus on the emerging supply chain technologies that are powering tomorrow’s supply chains, and enabling the digital transformation of supply chain processes. The conference is owned and operated by Peerless Media, which also publishes Modern Materials Handling.


