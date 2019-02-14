Lenze Americas hosts STEM career day for local students

This event was co-sponsored by the Blackstone Valley Education Foundation (BVEF) and enabled students to explore possible STEM career paths in manufacturing.

By ·

Lenze Americas, a global leader and manufacturer of electrical and mechanical drives, motion control and automation technologies, welcomed students from local middle schools on Thursday, February 7, 2019 to its North American headquarters in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. This event was co-sponsored by the Blackstone Valley Education Foundation (BVEF) and enabled students to explore possible STEM career paths in manufacturing.

“We enjoyed opening our doors to the young people in our community to provide a glimpse of what a career in manufacturing and engineering looks like today. It was a pleasure hosting the local students and educating them on the important role our industry plays in our economic future. Some members of this group will be our future engineers, so we were happy to have them join us to participate in exciting learning activities, talk with current staff engineers, and tour our manufacturing facility,” said Floyd Spencer, sales and technical training manager, Lenze Americas. “We received nothing but positive feedback from teachers and students, and look forward to working with BVEF to host similar educational events in the future.”

Students toured Lenze Americas production floor and were introduced to Lenze Americas as a local manufacturer with global reach. Lenze Americas staff and management also talked about the various career opportunities for engineers within the organization’s business functions. Seasoned and new engineering professionals provided insights into potential career paths while sharing what attracted them to engineering and the manufacturing field.

