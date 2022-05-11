Let your excess inventory advance your ESG goals on this episode of The Rebound Podcast

Listen in as EALgreen president and CEO Claudia Freed discusses how leading organizations can use produce philanthropy to advance their ESG goals and educate tomorrow’s business leaders. Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host this episode of The Rebound.

Every year, companies are swamped with unsold inventory, product reaching its expiration date and returns due to the surge in online shopping. EALgreen, a Chicago-area 501(c) (3) nonprofit, has created a system that enables supply chain organizations to receive a tax credit by donating their excess inventory that is then sold to colleges and universities at a deep discount. The difference between the fee and the value of the inventory is turned into need-based scholarship to deserving students. What’s more, EALgreen does so in a sustainable mile that minimizes waste to the landfill, maximizes product that can be reused or recycled and optimizes its own transportation network.

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host Claudia Freed, the organization’s CEO, who discusses the concept of product philanthropy and how your organization can let your excess inventory advance your ESG goals.

And, to learn more about the organization, you can contact freed at [email protected].



