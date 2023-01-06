Let’s hear it for good inventory - on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Inventory is back in the news, and not for good reasons. If 2021 was the year of inventory shortages, then 2022 was the year of the bullwhip effect. The shelves are not only full, they’re over-flowing with unsold merchandise.

Conventional wisdom tells us that inventory is a bad thing, right? But maybe, just maybe, we need to think differently about inventory. On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR’s Insights columnist Larry Lapide explains why he’s always been a fan of good inventory, and why, when deployed with skill, the right inventory can deliver a competitive advantage.

You can read Lapide's column Respect good inventories on SCMR.com.

