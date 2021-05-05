MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Webcasts

Level up! Steps distribution centers can take for a ‘next level’ storage system (without automation)

This session is especially ideal for those currently utilizing more conventional storage methods, such as standard selective rack or other types of pallet rack, and feel they’d like to increase density and overall efficiency with their storage system

Thursday, May 6, 2021 3:00PM
Bob Trebilcock
Jacqueline Terrell VP, Marketing and Sales, REB Storage Systems International

Make no mistake, automation provides huge benefits in a warehouse and is the way that many warehouses are going. Realistically, though, not everyone is ready for this step. Fortunately, there are other opportunities for warehouses to increase overall warehouse efficiency.

No matter what your current storage situation is in your warehouse, there is a ‘next level’ step you can take. If you’d like to take your current storage operation to the next level, but don’t feel you’re ready for full automation quite yet, consider attending this presentation.

You’ll learn options that can take your storage system to the next level, including:

  • Higher density storage options.
  • Non-standard bay options you can convert your current system to.
  • Rack system options that may be better suited to your operation.
  • Options to convert certain types of storage systems into a different one.
  • Pick module options.
