MMH    Topics     Warehouse    MRO

Librestream makes remote expert app free to assist with Covid-19 challenges

Librestream enables businesses to maintain operational continuity and worker safety during Covid-19 pandemic.

By

Librestream, global provider of remote collaboration and communication solutions, today announced a free program for enterprises facing business continuity and worker safety challenges related to COVID-19.

Librestream’s Onsight platform is deployed by hundreds of leading aviation, defense, manufacturing, energy and inspection companies around the world, enabling greater operational efficiency, reductions in carbon footprint and improved worker safety.

“The sudden onset of this pandemic means managers haven’t had time to prepare for the new reality we are facing with the novel coronavirus,” said John Bishop, president and chief executive officer of Librestream. “Many are scrambling to find safe, cost effective ways to ensure business continuity. Onsight is already helping hundreds of companies overcome distance barriers and keep workers safe. With this free program, we can extend the same opportunity to any organization.”

Librestream built its Onsight platform from the ground up to cater to the needs of deskless workers. This worker-centric focus includes the ability to collaborate securely across and within field environments including those where bandwidth and network connectivity is most challenged - such as a basement over cellular or an offshore oil rig over satellite.

Use cases can range from remote inspections of critical equipment and diagnostic assessments to telemedicine consults. Many organizations have announced travel/visitation bans to protect workers, making it impossible to work the traditional way. Instead, organizations are using Librestream’s Onsight platform to work remotely while still maintaining the benefits of an in-person meeting including content markup, sharing visual and audio assets, and more. Use of the Onsight software by existing Librestream customers has multiplied over seven times in the last month as businesses adjust to travel and other restrictions.

Onsight Connect remote expert software runs on smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, wearables and computers for a consistent, flexible and secure experience in the field.

Librestream will provide its Onsight Connect remote expert package to qualified organizations who are new to this capability. The package includes pre-configured Onsight Connect remote expert software and materials to get up and running within 24 hours. To initiate the qualification, organizations must fill out their information online and agree to provide feedback. There is no commitment to purchase of any kind. In addition, Librestream is also offering no charge, virtual training sessions. Interested customers can reach out to their Librestream contact. Onsight includes a broad range of augmented reality software capabilities including remote expert assistance, guided work instructions, and content capture and delivery, as well as optional inspection accessories.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
MRO
Librestream
MRO
   All topics

MRO News & Resources

Building (and maintaining) your maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) tech workforce
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Best Practices: The new look of MRO parts management
Autonomous Cleaning Bots: Coming to your DHL neighborhood facility
DSV Canada employs autonomous floor scrubbing robot
For MRO remote is more than just a concept
Flexibility meets ease of maintenance
More MRO

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources