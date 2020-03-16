Life Cycle Engineering introduces maintenance planning and scheduling certification

Life Cycle Institute, the human performance practice at Life Cycle Engineering (LCE), has added a Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Certification (PSC) to its portfolio of educational resources for asset-intensive manufacturers and facilities seeking to adopt work management best practices.

Maintenance planning and scheduling is one of the fastest and most effective investments an organization can make to improve productivity and availability. This new certification is designed for planners, schedulers, maintenance managers, production supervisors and professionals responsible for building and sustaining a world-class planning and scheduling program. Participants can achieve their Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Certification (PSC) from one of the Life Cycle Institute’s top engineering school partners: Clemson University, The University of Kansas, The Ohio State University, and Washington State University.

To earn a Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Certification (PSC), candidates must complete four courses and successfully pass a certification exam within three years. Participants will learn practical skills that can be applied on the job right away, demonstrate their commitment to building a solid maintenance planning and scheduling program, and increase their value to their organization.



