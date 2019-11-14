Life Cycle Institute announces partnership with Washington State University

Life Cycle Institute has welcomed Washington State University to their group of leading university partners. WSU will host Institute classes at the Everett campus, making it more convenient than ever for manufacturing and facility professionals on the west coast to develop the reliability, asset management, and maintenance skills they need to lead their organizations in implementing best practices.

This new partnership expands the availability of the Institute’s Reliability Engineering and Maintenance Management certifications. The classes will be held in a brand new, state-of-the-art building at the Everett campus, located less than an hour from Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The Institute’s 2020 schedule now includes all classes in the new location.

“Our partnership aligns with WSU Everett’s mission of addressing regional and state economic development needs, while preparing students for success and leadership in a rapidly changing world,” says Bill Wilder, Executive Director at Life Cycle Engineering. “Our classes emphasize the development of real-world knowledge and practical skills that can be applied on the job immediately.”

For more information on course schedule and registration, please visit the Life Cycle Institute website. For more information on the WSU Everett campus, visit the Washington State University website.



