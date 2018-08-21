LifeWay Christian Resources Uses Voice to Overcome Mispicks

How LifeWay implemented voice-directed picking in the warehouse to overcome mispicks and accuracy issues.

LifeWay Christian Resources, a leading provider of biblical materials, had been struggling to improve their 91.17% accuracy rate.

They chose voice to support their multi-pick and multi-put workflows, and got the accuracy benefits they were seeking, and additional benefits they hadn’t anticipated.

Download the case study to learn how LifeWay:

  • Decreased line errors by 69.8%
  • Used voice to utilize pickers as cycle counters
  • Decreased training time by 83%
