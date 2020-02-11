MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Lift tables perform where previous equipment fell short

Manufacturer with harsh conditions upgrades equipment to eliminate costly ongoing maintenance and repairs.

By

Lift tables at M+A Matting’s commercial floor mat manufacturing facility in LaGrange, Ga., must hold up to punishing manufacturing demands. When managers decided the equipment was not durable enough, the company installed new lift tables (Kelley) that slashed maintenance costs while improving productivity.

To cure raw rubber material, employees lay pre-cut rubber sheets stacked up on pallets inside 12 large 1,500-pound metal tray frames. One tray rests on ball-bearing rollers inside each tray frame, which then sits on each lift table at 32 inches above the floor. The tray frames and lift tables are positioned directly in front of tall rubber curing ovens that feature four narrow horizontal openings at different heights. Each lift table elevates the tray frame containing its tray with rubber sheets to the right opening on the adjacent oven. The oven then automatically pulls the tray along with its rubber sheets directly into the oven.

According to M+A Matting maintenance supervisor Kenneth Whatley, the previous lift tables’ pins, bearings, bushings, rollers and frames were wearing out and falling apart. The new, more durable lift tables feature a 5-horsepower continuous duty motor that produces a 26-second raise/lower time. Each 48- x 102-inch table has an 8,000-pound capacity, stands 12 inches in its lowest position and 71 inches at its highest position.

For employee safety, the lift tables include velocity fuses on all cylinders to prevent uncontrolled descent. M+A Matting also uses either a light curtain or rubber bump guard switch around the table’s perimeter to stop the lift when an employee or other obstruction triggers them.

Employees use a touchscreen to raise and lower the lift tables. When a table reaches the correct height, a button lights up on the screen indicating the lift should stop at a specific oven opening.

“Each lift’s 26-second raise/lower time impacts our productivity and efficiency, and its travel speed is slow enough that employees don’t overshoot the designated oven opening,” says Whatley, who adds that he likes the way the new lifts are built. “The replacement lifts are very beefy, dependable and we haven’t had any problems with them in the 13 years they’ve been in operation.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Warehouse
Ergonomics
Ergonomics
Kelley
Lift Table
Productivity Solution
   All topics

Ergonomics News & Resources

The exoskeleton evolution
Traka launches intelligent key cabinets
Southworth International Group Inc. appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors
How does your supply chain diversity measure up?
Ergonomics, on or off the truck
Allied Electronics & Automation’s DC makeover
New ideas to improve safety and ergonomics
More Ergonomics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources