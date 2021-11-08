MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Truck Tips

Lift Truck Tips: Transitioning to lithium for cold storage

Fast opportunity charging and no battery swaps lead the reasons why lithium-ion batteries are considered well suited for multi-shift cold storage operations.

By

All those frozen foods, subscription meal kits, and refrigerated foods and beverages that U.S. consumers increasingly buy, along with pharmaceuticals that need to be kept cold, equate to a need for more cold storage warehousing. Analyst firm Grandview Research pegs the cold storage warehousing sector to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.5% from 2021 through 2028.

Some cold storage DCs may opt for automated storage and retrieval systems or other automation to minimize the need for lift trucks. But for many cold storage DCs, electric lift trucks are relied upon to handle goods.

Cold storage is a challenging environment because of the way the cold negatively impacts the normal capacity of a conventional lead acid battery and issues related to condensation when trucks move between cold storage and ambient parts of the facility for battery swaps and charging.

Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries present an opportunity to reduce costs and improve productivity for cold storage DCs because Li-ion batteries support rapid opportunity charging instead of battery swaps, explains Robin Schneider, director of marketing at Green Cubes Technology Corp., a manufacturer and supplier of lithium power systems for OEMs and enterprise customers. By using integrated battery heating within Li-ion batteries, Li-ion power doesn’t experience the cold temperature capacity loss like a lead-acid equivalent, she adds.

These Li-ion advantages, and others like minimal maintenance, add up to more value-added time for lift trucks and operators. “It’s all about the efficiency of the operators and greater value from the equipment,” says Schneider.

Lithium batteries carry a significantly higher sticker price than a lead acid battery equivalent, but payback is strong for multi-shift operations in which the advantages of opportunity charging, including needing just one battery per truck, accumulate more quickly, Schneider says. Eliminating swaps also brings other benefits, such as no need for a battery room, which recovers warehouse space, and no strains of lifting heavy batteries during swaps.

While lead-acid batteries can perform adequately in cold storage for lighter use scenarios, generally speaking, going with lithium means you only need one battery per lift truck, and time spent on battery swaps and maintenance is eliminated, making the Li-ion attractive for 24/7 cold storage. However, adds Schneider, some other, less well-known Li-ion features can help smooth the transition.

For one, the integrated heating elements that are part of a Li-ion battery means opportunity charging can take place inside of cold storage, which reduces condensation concerns. Some facilities place the Li-ion charger units just outside of cold storage, but run the cables inside to a spot where trucks are parked for opportunity charging, says Schneider.

Li-ion batteries have integrated electronics that allow for remote monitoring using Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which Schneider says allows for central, Web-based oversight of how batteries are being used and charged.

“The electronics inside the battery actually monitor every single cell in real time, communicated via IoT technology,” says Schneider. “This presents a way to remotely monitor the batteries to make sure each battery is being utilized optimally, and that operators are charging them appropriately. And not only can it help with charging practices, it can be used to lower costs, because the trends may show that an operation doesn’t need all the battery capacity it thought was necessary, and it may show that one battery is used continuously, while others are being under-used.”

Analyst firms predict significant gains for Li-ion batteries over the next several years, but for individual operations, it usually isn’t a hard cut-over from all lead acid to all lithium, says Schneider. Companies often make a phased switch, as conventional lead acid batteries reach the end of their life.

“Some of our customers have specifically assigned one of their best operators to be the first operator to trial lithium, to help with a smooth transition,” says Schneider. “Ensuring opportunity charging recommendations are followed is also a great use for IoT monitoring of the batteries­—to see who’s following the bast practice and who isn’t.”


Article Topics

Features
Lift Truck Tips
Magazine Archive
Other
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Batteries
Cold Storage
Internet of Things
Lift Trucks
Lithium-ion
   All topics

Lift Truck Tips News & Resources

Ergonomics as a retention factor
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Where is fleet management headed?
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Making loading docks safer
Where lithium batteries will make gains
Tailor lift truck leasing to your fleet
More Lift Truck Tips

Latest in Materials Handling

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources