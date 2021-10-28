Lineage Logistics launches nonprofit Lineage Foundation for Good

Lineage Logistics, considered the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced the launch of the Lineage Foundation for Good, an independent nonprofit aimed at reducing food waste and fighting food insecurity to support the global communities where over 21,000 of Lineage’s team members live and work.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), an estimated one-third of all food produced globally for human consumption is wasted. Of that number, over 40% is attributed to wasted food in the U.S., which equates to roughly 1.3 billion tons of food and 7% of greenhouse gas emissions. By comparison, 30% of temperature-controlled food products in the U.S. and nearly 10% globally travel through Lineage’s warehouse network. As a result, the Company’s unique visibility into its customers’ inventories and the greater food supply chain allows Lineage to proactively identify and facilitate donations of product that might have otherwise gone to waste.



“Given our role in the food supply chain, Lineage recognized that we are in a unique position to leverage our global network of resources to make an impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage’s President and CEO. “The Lineage Foundation for Good creates a real-time link to redirect for donation quality products from food producers and manufacturers that might otherwise go to waste. The Foundation will further fuel our purpose to help feed the world and reimagine the global food ecosystem by limiting its environmental impact through food waste.”



The Foundation, which was created by a $3 million gift from Lineage, will leverage the Company’s access, influence, experience, and expertise in areas like logistics, automated warehousing, cold storage, data science, and distribution to address and improve the global food supply chain’s carbon imprint, reimagine industry processes that have historically led to food waste, and quickly redirect food to be distributed to communities around the world. Darcee Scavone, Lineage’s Vice President of Talent, Culture and Community Engagement, will oversee coordination between the Company and the Foundation and serve as the point of contact internally.



“Heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity is a pressing issue that millions around the globe are facing. Now, more than ever, people need access to quality food, and we are proud to be part of the solution to bring it to them,” said Scavone. “We have long partnered with the Global FoodBanking Network and Feeding America® and are building on this commitment by putting a vehicle – the connective tissue – in place to facilitate both food and financial donations, as well as promote volunteerism, globally.”



In addition to supporting Lineage’s philanthropic efforts, the Foundation will also support initiatives and organizations that align to its mission and work towards innovative and sustainable solutions to help reduce waste and fight food insecurity.



“Efforts to alleviate hunger and reduce food loss and waste are interlinked and vitally important,” said Lisa Moon, CEO and president of The Global FoodBanking Network. “Lineage Logistics has already demonstrated its commitment to addressing these issues by partnering with food banks globally, and the creation of the Lineage Foundation for Good further underscores this commitment. GFN is looking forward to the increased impact that will be possible as we work together to support community-driven solutions to address food insecurity worldwide.”



“America has more than enough food to feed everyone. But each year, billions of pounds of perfectly good food go to waste,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. “Feeding America is the country’s largest food rescue organization, and we applaud Lineage Logistics in their efforts to assure food isn’t wasted and gets to food banks serving our neighbors.”



In addition to partnering with the Global FoodBanking Network and Feeding America, the Foundation also works with similarly minded regional and local organizations.



The Foundation operates as a public charity under its own leadership and organizational structure, including a Board of Directors that will oversee all activities and business affairs. The Foundation also plans to accept multi-year annual contributions from Lineage, as well as gifts and direct donations from other individuals and organizations whose work is aligned with its mission to fight food insecurity, reduce food waste, and feed the world.



For more information and updates, please visit Lineage Foundation for Good.



