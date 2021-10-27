Lineage Logistics unveils fully automated facility in Portsmouth, Virginia

Lineage Logistics, considered the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced the opening of its newest fully automated facility strategically located near the Port of Virginia’s Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, which offers an integrated network of highways, air, rail, and sea services.

The new state-of-the-art cold storage warehouse joins Lineage’s growing network of over 22 fully automated facilities worldwide. The Company’s growing automation presence comes at a critical time for the cold chain sector as the pandemic accelerated much-needed change to operations and systems within the decades-old cold storage industry, Lineage explained in its announcement. The company added that its use of automation technology increases storage density, maximizes capacity, provides real-time inventory management, and keeps food safe all while reducing energy consumption.

“As a testament to the power of public-private partnership, we are so pleased to announce the opening of our state-of-the-art facility in Portsmouth,” said Brian Beattie, Senior Vice President of Sale at Lineage Logistics. “Lineage’s innovative technology used in the Portsmouth warehouse will help our customers address rising supply chain demands both nationally and internationally while contributing to the ongoing economic development and job development in the region.”

Portsmouth Economic Development alongside the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Portsmouth Ports & Industrial Commission, and the Virginia Port Authority worked to secure the project for Lineage, which in the end resulted in the $84 million investment, produced over 80 high-paying jobs with a Portsmouth-first plan, and remediated a former chemical plant site that was previously vacant – all of which have benefited and will continue to support the city’s economic expansion.

“Portsmouth is thrilled to welcome Lineage Logistics to our business community,” said Shannon E. Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth. “Lineage has already become a wonderful community partner with its participation in our [email protected] programs, its commitment to supporting Portsmouth residents and businesses, and in the redevelopment of a key brownfield site. We look forward to Lineage continuing to grow in Portsmouth.”

The 167,264 square-foot facility, which is adjacent to the Virginia International Gateway, provides Lineage with access to key markets and will serve as a critical hub to connect people with food around the world, Lineage pointed out. The facility will also aid in strengthening the supply chain and logistics infrastructure in Portsmouth as well as address the growing demand for cold storage in the region. The facility includes 26,000 pallet positions and blast freezing capabilities.

“This new cold storage facility is an important regional asset that is going to create jobs, provide greater flexibility to movers of cold cargo and help increase volumes of cold cargo moving across The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “When we expanded and optimized Virginia International Gateway [just two years ago] we added a significant amount of capacity to handle cold cargo. Lineage’s new facility, which isn’t far from the gates at VIG, is going to help directly support our investment and make the port a destination for movers of cold cargo. We look forward to working with Lineage Logistics and helping to maximize its investment here.”



