Listen to A Shot In The Arm, the latest Talking Supply Chain podcast

Most of us know that the COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and J&J were developed, approved and rolled out to the public in record time, and on a global basis. But few of us understand the heroic effort that happened behind the scenes to make this a reality.

That’s what MIT professor Yossi Sheffi set out to chronicle in his latest book, A Shot In The Arm: How Science, Engineering, and Supply Chains Converged to Vaccinate the World. On this episode of Talk Supply Chain, Sheffi discusses what he learned from writing the book and how the lessons from the development of the vaccine might be applied to tackle other large global issues like climate change.

