Listen to A Shot In The Arm, the latest Talking Supply Chain podcast

MIT professor Yossi Sheffi's new book details the race to develop the COVID vaccine. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

By

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

Most of us know that the COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and J&J were developed, approved and rolled out to the public in record time, and on a global basis. But few of us understand the heroic effort that happened behind the scenes to make this a reality.

That’s what MIT professor Yossi Sheffi set out to chronicle in his latest book, A Shot In The Arm: How Science, Engineering, and Supply Chains Converged to Vaccinate the World. On this episode of Talk Supply Chain, Sheffi discusses what he learned from writing the book and how the lessons from the development of the vaccine might be applied to tackle other large global issues like climate change.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to listen to another podcast with Sheffi on how supply chains can respond to the new abnormal.

You can also read an excerpt from Sheffi’s book in the December issue of Supply Chain Management Review.


Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
