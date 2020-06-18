Listen to The Rebound – A new podcast with ASCM

Welcome to The Rebound, a new podcast from the Association for Supply Chain Management and Supply Chain Management Review.

If you’re like me, it’s easy to imagine that the world came to a halt at the end of March. For two months, we’ve all been at home, trying to keep up with work, chase our kids, bake bread and watch too much Netflix.

But like rust, supply chains never sleep. It hasn’t always been pretty – there’ve been successes and failures these last two months. Most important there have been, and will continue to be, lessons learned as the economy, and supply chains, rebound.

In fact, the future of supply chain management is pretty exciting. That’s why Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, and I launched The Rebound, a new podcast that looks at how supply chain managers are rethinking their supply chain processes now as we all get back up and running. The first two episodes are up and available for listening now wherever you listen to podcasts.

In Episode 1, The Five Things We’re Watching Now, Abe and I looked at the five things we’re watching right now, based on the conversations we’re having with senior supply chain managers like you – that’s everything from the Just-In-Case Supply Chain to what the Circular Economy might look going forward.

In Episode 2, What AGCO Got Right About COVID, Abe and I spoke to Greg Toornman, a supply chain leader at AGCO, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of agricultural equipment and spare parts. AGCO began hearing that something was amiss in Wuhan, where it had capacity and a supply base, in early January and took proactive steps to keep operating safely. The risk management team took the learnings from China and applied them to other countries where it had a presence, like Italy, as the pandemic migrated around the world. The result: AGCO never missed a beat. You won’t want to miss it.

Here’s the link for Episode 1.

Here’s the link for Episode 2.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



