Litco’s molded wood pallets and core plugs achieve cradle-to-cradle recertification

MMH Staff

August 2, 2018

Litco International announced its Inca Engineered Molded Wood Pallets and Core Plugs have been recertified in the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program. Litco’s Exporter and Retailer pallet and core plug line is the first of its kind to be inducted into the program. The line was awarded recertification at the bronze level overall while also achieving gold in the category of material utilization.

To improve the overall environmental impact of its engineered molded wood products, Litco worked closely with MBDC, the creators and foremost assessors of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Program, to identify areas of strength and improvement across all five Cradle to Cradle attributes: material health, material re-utilization (often referred to as circular economy), renewable energy, water stewardship and social fairness.

Molded wood products sold by Litco re-purpose damaged logs, wood waste and other wood by-products in the manufacturing process. Pallets and core plugs are designed from the start to be reused multiple times and recycled.

Gary Sharon, Litco Executive Vice President, said, “We are extremely pleased with the continuous improvements made to our products especially since it illustrates our dedication to sustainability and the advancement of the concept of a circular economy. Our products remain part of the circular economy through reuse and resale as mulch, filler, animal bedding and boiler fuel. Due to our emphasis on Cradle to Cradle design innovation, we received gold recognition for the second component of assessment, material re-utilization.”