Litco’s molded wood pallets and core plugs achieve cradle-to-cradle recertification

Litco's Exporter and Retailer pallet and core plug line is the first of its kind to be inducted into the program.

Warehouse in the News

EnerSys products now part of Toyota’s STARLIFT Parts Program
October ISM data trends down but manufacturing is still growing
Eagle Packaging Machinery is now EndFlex
Pack Expo sets a record
Sealed Air pledges packaging products will be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Schneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption
Results - An estimated 10% decrease in our energy consumption and this is a significant reduction in our carbon footprint.
All Resources
By ·

Litco International announced its Inca Engineered Molded Wood Pallets and Core Plugs have been recertified in the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program. Litco’s Exporter and Retailer pallet and core plug line is the first of its kind to be inducted into the program. The line was awarded recertification at the bronze level overall while also achieving gold in the category of material utilization.

To improve the overall environmental impact of its engineered molded wood products, Litco worked closely with MBDC, the creators and foremost assessors of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Program, to identify areas of strength and improvement across all five Cradle to Cradle attributes: material health, material re-utilization (often referred to as circular economy), renewable energy, water stewardship and social fairness.

Molded wood products sold by Litco re-purpose damaged logs, wood waste and other wood by-products in the manufacturing process. Pallets and core plugs are designed from the start to be reused multiple times and recycled.

Gary Sharon, Litco Executive Vice President, said, “We are extremely pleased with the continuous improvements made to our products especially since it illustrates our dedication to sustainability and the advancement of the concept of a circular economy. Our products remain part of the circular economy through reuse and resale as mulch, filler, animal bedding and boiler fuel. Due to our emphasis on Cradle to Cradle design innovation, we received gold recognition for the second component of assessment, material re-utilization.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Litco · Packaging · Pallets · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Schneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption
Results - An estimated 10% decrease in our energy consumption and this is a significant reduction in our carbon footprint.
Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...

Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Partner Links