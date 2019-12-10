MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Lithium-ion batteries help trim fleet by a third

Switch eliminates lead-acid batteries, daily maintenance and battery room.

By

Standard Distributing Co. of Delaware serves more than 1,000 locations throughout a state that consumes 9.2 million cases of beer annually. The company found an opportunity to improve cleanliness and efficiency in the battery changing and charging area for its electric lift trucks running on lead-acid batteries. New lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries eliminated the daily battery maintenance, frequent changes of the batteries, and eight-hour shifts for charging and after-charging cooling.

In April of 2019, the company switched its lift trucks fleet to Li-ion, a move that allowed the company to streamline its fleet from 17 three-wheel sit down trucks to 12 new forklifts (OneCharge): six 36-volt stand-ups and six 36-volt sit-downs. In addition to eliminating downtime for battery changing, opportunity charging eliminated the need to keep spare trucks on hand.

“The battery charging area was dirty,” says warehouse manager Mike Tielleman, “but the switch to Li-ion was smooth and caused no interruption to operations. On top of minimizing downtime during shifts, we finally got rid of the lead-acid batteries’ daily maintenance and messy charging area. Both are simply not needed with Li-ion batteries.”

The flexibility to configure the Li-ion batteries for the specific task (high lifts in a temperature-controlled warehouse) is what allowed the fleet reduction. The Li-ion batteries can be quickly charged anywhere during small breaks and lunchtime, meaning a battery changing and charging area was no longer needed. The frequently dirty part of the warehouse designated for lead-acid batteries was cleared.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Batteries
Lift Trucks
Lithium-ion
Productivity Solution
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources