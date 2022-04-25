MMH    Topics 

LiuGong North America introduces LiuGong Finance

LiuGong Finance will provide dealers with finance support for both LiuGong North America and non-competing products.

LiuGong North America today announced a new private label financing program. The new LiuGong Finance program will serve customers and dealers with multitude of benefits, according to company leaders.

“As we continue to help support, grow and develop our customers and dealer network, we’re delighted to introduce LiuGong Finance,” said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan. “We’ve built the LiuGong Finance program to include several components that
will benefit our customer and dealer network and their businesses.”

LiuGong Finance will provide dealers with finance support for both LiuGong North America and non-competing products. Additionally, it will enable dealers to utilize competitive rates and flexible finance structures under a captive finance program. This helps to differentiate LiuGong from its competitors and creates a customer loyalty that can lead to future sales, according to the company. Dealers and end users will have access to a dedicated finance team.

LiuGong Finance offers both retail financing and dealer-owned rental fleet financing under the program. There are three types of retail financing included: FMV lease, equipment loan and custom structures. There are two types of dealer-owned rental fleet financing offered: rental equipment loan and custom structures.


News
Finance
LiuGong North America
