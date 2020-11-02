MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Liviri wins Reusable Packaging Association’s 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award

Liviri reusable packaging manufacturer partners with Bulgheroni to replace insulated cardboard boxes with Liviri Vino containers for e-commerce wine shipments, increasing product protection and reducing distribution costs and environmental impact

By

Latest Material Handling News

MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
More News

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the winner of the 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging award program: Liviri, reusable packaging manufacturer, with Alejandro Bulgheroni Wines. Bulgheroni won for their 2020 implementation of the Liviri Vino6, a reusable, temperature-controlled wine shipping container, demonstrating the cost savings and environmental impact reductions resulting from the replacement of traditional insulated corrugated cardboard shipping boxes with the reusable Liviri Vino6.

Traditionally, wine is packed in single-use corrugated cardboard shippers with expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation and single-use gel cooling packs. These single use containers do not have enough insulation or coolant to protect wine if travelling a long distance or through very hot or very cold areas, so 2-day air or express freight is often used to improve the likelihood that the wine stays in its target temperature zone. Liviri Vino6 features aerospace-grade insulation, secure quick-clip latches for easy opening and a single reusable ice pack designed to slide into the center compartment of the container, creating the most efficient thermal performance. The result is significantly better temperature control, so wine can be shipped via ground transportation and avoid costly and environmentally damaging air express methods.

“Liviri Vino is reusable, which makes it not only functional, but also sustainable. Our goals are to limit the seasonality of the wine shipping industry, greatly reduce single-use packaging and produce environmentally preferable reusable, shipping solutions that can be recycled at end of life,” said Brian Jacoby, Sr. Vice President Liviri Sales, “Demand is high during the most challenging shipping months, but due to the risk of frozen or ‘cooked’ wine, shipments are extremely limited and must be sent via air express. Liviri Vino opens up these months to regular shipping practices for our customers, like Alejandro Bulgheroni Wines.”

The Liviri team engaged environmental consultancy Sphera to perform a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to quantify the environmental impact of Liviri Vino. Even with two legs of ground transportation and return shipment, Liviri Vino outperformed single-use shippers.* The polypropylene material used for Liviri Vino6 is recyclable at end-of-life. In addition to the environmental benefits, real world testing conducted by Liviri have shown that Liviri Vino is capable of maintaining wine within an acceptable temperature window of 35 - 70º F for up to 5 days during extreme hot or cold conditions, giving wine producers added flexibility in shipping to customers.

About the Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award: The RPA Excellence in Reusable Packaging award recognizes companies and organizations that have developed and implemented innovative and measurable reusable packaging solutions in a business-to-business supply chain. 2020 marks the ninth year for this annual award program. Submissions are reviewed by an independent panel of judges who are not members of the Association.

RPA would like to thank all this year’s judges:

Michelle Fay, Program Manager, StopWaste
Laszlo Horvath, CPL, Assistant Professor and Director, Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design in the Department of Sustainable Biomaterials at Virginia Tech University
Rick LeBlanc, Editor, PackagingRevolution.net
Patrick McDavid, CPP, CPLP, Instructor, Michigan State University School of Packaging


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
PACK EXPO
Packaging
Reusable Packaging Association
Sustainability
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
60 Seconds with Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources