Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers

Loadsmart, a freight technology company, today announced the acquisitions of Kamion, an intelligent trucking management system, and Opendock, a company that offers warehouse dock scheduling software.

Connecting Opendock’s dock visibility and Kamion’s carrier network with the Loadsmart platform will help remove the barriers between shippers and carriers so freight can move in the most efficient, transparent and automated way, Loadsmart explained in its acquisition announcement.

“By bringing carriers, shippers and warehouses together, we see the potential to solve the most pressing issues in the supply chain today,” said Felipe Capella, co-CEO and co-founder of Loadsmart. “Ultimately, our goal is to increase efficiency and reduce friction across the logistics ecosystem.”

Loadsmart purchased Kamion to help carriers increase efficiency and profitability by reducing empty miles and enabling better, more informed decision-making, the company explained. “We are designing a solution that allows carriers to provide spot and contract rates directly into a shipper’s TMS,” said Giovanni Battistella, Loadsmart’s VP of product. “Similarly, shippers and brokers who move loads with Kamion carriers will be digitally connected to Kamion’s carrier network. Everyone benefits.”

Opendock assists in appointment scheduling to cut down on costly wait times while reducing inefficient backhauls, according to Loadsmart. Opendock currently serves over 2,000 warehouses in the U.S. with 600,000+ appointments scheduled every month.

“With the combined resources of Loadsmart, Opendock can further help carriers reduce both wait times and empty miles by matching inbound and outbound capacity at a single warehouse as well as improving efficiency by changing dock appointments in real-time to match driver arrival time,” said Jeff Booth, general manager for Opendock.



