Loadsmart lands $200 million in Series D financing

Freight technology company also offers a standalone dock appointment solution for warehouses

By

Loadsmart, a freight technology company, today announced it has closed a $200 million round of Series D financing led by SoftBank Latin America Fund, part of the SoftBank Group, with participation from Series C investor funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, rail transportation supplier CSX Corporation, and global active asset manager Janus Henderson Group.

Loadsmart leverages technology to build efficiency around how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Since its initial focus on truckload services, the company has expanded beyond full truckload (FTL) shipments to other modes that include less than truckload (LTL), partial truckload, and rail. Additionally, Loadsmart now offers software solutions, such as freight procurement software (RFP Guide), a trucking ERP system (Kamion) and a leading standalone dock appointment solution for warehouses (OpenDock)..

Loadsmart added that it works closely with customers and other industry partners to provide solutions that address the needs of shippers while ensuring carriers across all modes of transport are able to run efficiently and effectively, providing a healthy and transparent environment in which everyone benefits.

“We have repeatedly witnessed the digital transformation of traditional industries, such as banking, travel, healthcare, and education, that lead to extraordinary improvements in performance and efficiency,” said Ricardo Salgado, Loadsmart co-founder and co-CEO. “The logistics industry is ripe for similar transformation, as it remains heavily reliant on analog systems and processes that create fragmentation and prohibit collaboration. The future of the supply chain and logistics industry rely on digitization and automation where Loadsmart is leading the way.”

Loadsmart explained it plans to use the funds of this recent investment to rapidly expand its technology offerings, connecting shippers, carriers, brokers and warehouses to increase efficiency and transparency.


