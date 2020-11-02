MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers    Oracle

Localizing Your Supply Chain

Learn about benefits of localizing a supply chain, major costs to consider, potential barriers to relocation and the steps a business should take if it decides to onshore.

By

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the lack of visibility many organizations had into their offshore suppliers and manufacturers, leading to a call for greater supply chain resilience and traceability.

This call for greater traceability has led many businesses to consider moving pieces of their supply chain to local regions—for U.S. companies, that means back to North America.

This report covers the benefits of localizing a supply chain, major costs to consider, potential barriers to relocation and the steps a business should take if it decides to onshore.

