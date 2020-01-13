Locus Robotics and HighJump announce strategic partnership

Locus Robotics, a leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a partnership with HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions. Locus and HighJump will work together to facilitate the development of integration tools that will allow for faster, seamless implementations to improve productivity and efficiency for shared retail and third-party logistics (3PL) customers. The partnership also makes HighJump a licensed reseller of Locus’s autonomous, multi-robot solution for warehouse fulfillment.

“In today’s rapidly growing e-commerce market, 3PLs and retailers are deploying autonomous mobile robots to solve their productivity, efficiency, and labor challenges,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “Our partnership with HighJump allows us to rapidly bring the Locus solution to a wide range of customers, helping them achieve greater ROI, and consistently meet their customers’ SLAs.”

Total retail sales in the United States are projected to amount to $6.03 trillion by 2020, up from over $5.4 trillion in 2018 (Statistica). Locus’s collaborative robotic solution drives productivity to ensure that brands are able to keep up with consumer demand and meet fulfillment goals in today’s booming retail market, despite the widespread scarcity of warehouse labor and massive influx in order volumes. Retail and 3PL customers including DHL, GEODIS, Port Logistics, Verst Logistics, SANDOW, Marley Lilly, and Radial are achieving 200-300 percent improvements in productivity deploying the Locus solution.

“At HighJump, we love making our customers better – and this means leveraging the innovative technologies of tomorrow,” said John Santagate, Vice President, Robotics at HighJump and Körber Logistics Systems. “AMR’s in the warehouse is an area we believe will drive tremendous value. This partnership allows us to deliver cutting edge AMR technology to our customers and work collaboratively with Locus Robotics to conquer supply chain complexity with the warehouse of the future.”

HighJump is part of Körber Logistics Systems, a provider of diverse solutions for warehousing and logistics spanning eight companies dispersed worldwide, including industrial voice solutions, capabilities for autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and automated material handling equipment.

Locus’s award-winning multi-robot solution will be showcased at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, January 12-14. The Locus booth (#345) will simulate a real warehouse environment, featuring live demonstrations that will give visitors the opportunity to interact directly with the robots, experiencing their unique, collaborative qualities and efficiency benefits first-hand.



