MMH    Topics     News    Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics passes one billion units picked

Warehouse mobile robotics vendor lays claim to first at this industry milestone

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Locus Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have surpassed the One Billion units picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 59 days after Locus registered 900 million units picked, the company added.

“Reaching our One Billion pick milestone underscores the critical business value that Locus’s proven technology brings to our customers around the world, every day,” said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. “The need for cost-efficient robotics automation is a must-have as e-commerce volumes continue to increase and the labor shortages persist. Locus is proud to help our customers efficiently meet this challenge with robust, enterprise-scale automation solutions that position them for success today and in the future.”

Locus Robotics’ flagship multi-bot solution incorporates AMRs that operate collaboratively with human workers. It took Locus 1,542 days to pick its first 100 million units and just 59 days for the last 100 million picks. LocusBots have traveled more than 17 million miles in customers’ warehouses, the equivalent of more than 670 times around the Earth or 35 round trips to the Moon. The Locus solution has been deployed at more than 200 sites around the world, with as many as 500 LocusBots per site, the company added.

The billionth pick was made at a major home improvement retailer warehouse in Florida, and the item picked was a cordless rotary tool kit. The milestone pick was made just milliseconds ahead of two other picks: a scented candle from a home goods warehouse in Ohio, and a running jacket from a major global fitness and shoe brand in Pennsylvania. The rapid succession of the three picks underscores the high order processing volume taking place at Locus-deployed locations around the world.

“This latest milestone demonstrates both the incredible growth that Locus Robotics and the AMR industry have achieved, and also proves the feasibility of retailers and logistics companies’ relying on robotic picking technology” said Ash Sharma, Senior Research Director at Interact Analysis. “One billion picks is an incredible milestone and is testament to Locus Robotics’ innovation and vision over the past few years.”

Locus Robotics’ has numerous global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Whiplash, Saddle Creek, Quiet 3PF, Radial, and others.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Locus Robotics
   All topics

Locus Robotics News & Resources

Locus Robotics pioneers multi-bot warehouse automation platform
Radial stays ahead of the automation curve
Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics partner to achieve cross-platform robotic automation
Voice efficiency as a revenue generator
Locus Robotics lands $117 million in Series F funding
Locus Robotics passes one billion units picked
GEODIS expands agreement with Locus Robotics to deploy 1,000 LocusBots at warehouse sites
More Locus Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources