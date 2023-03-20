Locus Robotics pioneers multi-bot warehouse automation platform

Locus Robotics (Booth S2303) has introduced the industry’s first data science-driven warehouse automation platform called LocusONE. The platform provides a solution to the seamless operation and management of large quantities of multiple AMR form factors as a single, coordinated fleet in any warehouse.

The platform works by using a proprietary data science engine that “enables operators to gain the flexibility and critical business intelligence needed to efficiently handle material payloads from 3 ounces to 3,000 pounds,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics.

The LocusONE platform can support 1,000 or more robots, operating in sites as large as 1 million square feet or more, and optimizes tasks throughout the day to achieve optimal warehouse productivity. It also can integrate with any WMS system and enables the deployment of a mix of Locus Origin, Vector and Max AMRs.



“LocusONE’s ability to integrate rapidly and efficiently with other automation technology, such as sortation or packaging systems, ensures that a nimble, scalable robotics solution can be easily deployed into both brownfield and greenfield environments,” added Faulk.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




