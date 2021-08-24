MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics    Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics reaches half-a-billion units picked milestone

Warehouse mobile robotics provider achieves milestone in just 94 days since passing 400 million pick mark

By

One of Locus Robotics' users is CEVA.
One of Locus Robotics' users is CEVA.

Locus Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have surpassed the half-a-billion-units-picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 94 days after Locus reached their 400M level.

"Reaching our half-billion pick milestone this quickly underscores the critical business value that Locus's proven technology brings to our customers around the world as they face exploding order volumes and limited labor availability," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics." As ecommerce volumes increase, the pace of picking with LocusBots is also increasing exponentially. Locus's first 100-million milestone took 1,542 days while the most recent 100 million picks took just 94 days. Locus is proud to have helped our customers efficiently meet this challenge while positioning them for success today, and easily-scalable growth in the future."

Reaching our half-billion pick milestone this quickly underscores the critical business value that Locus's proven technology brings to our customers around the world as they face exploding order volumes and limited labor availability.
— Rick Faulk,
CEO, Locus Robotics

The 500 millionth pick was made at a VF Corporation Fulfillment Center in Prague, Czech Republic and the item picked was a pair of Vans Old Skool Shoes.

As more shoppers continue to buy online and as businesses prepare for what is expected to be a record-breaking holiday season, retailers and fulfillment warehouse operators are turning to AMRs to meet growing demand and mitigate labor shortages to avoid the risk of losing valuable customers.

"DHL Supply Chain is committed to bringing innovative and productivity-enhancing technology to our customers with partners like Locus so that they have the capacity and flexibility to capitalize on new opportunities in the marketplace," said Adrian Kumar, Vice President, Global Operations Science, DHL Supply Chain. "We congratulate Locus on this momentous achievement and look forward to continuing to work with Locus to drive productivity, support capacity growth, and deliver continuous improvement within our customers' supply chains."

LocusBots have now traveled more than 3 million miles in customers' warehouses, the equivalent of more than 120 times around the Earth.

"Innovation and an unrelenting drive towards customer success have no doubt been drivers in this achievement." Says John Santagate, Vice President of Robotics at Körber Supply Chain. "500M picks handled on LocusBots is quite the milestone. Congratulations to the Locus team and here's to the next 500M"

Locus Robotics' robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Whiplash, Saddle Creek, Quiet 3PF, Radial, and others, are doubling or tripling their fulfillment productivity while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Locus Robotics
   All topics

Locus Robotics News & Resources

Locus Robotics pioneers multi-bot warehouse automation platform
Radial stays ahead of the automation curve
Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics partner to achieve cross-platform robotic automation
Voice efficiency as a revenue generator
Locus Robotics lands $117 million in Series F funding
Locus Robotics passes one billion units picked
GEODIS expands agreement with Locus Robotics to deploy 1,000 LocusBots at warehouse sites
More Locus Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources