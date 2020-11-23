Locus Robotics reaches milestone of 250 million units picked as Black Friday nears

Locus Robotics, a leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced that it has passed the quarter-billion (250,000,000) units picked volume level heading into the 2020 holiday peak season. Locus robots now pick more than ten-thousand units every 15 minutes, a 263% increase in units picked vs. the same period last year.

Locus’s 250 million pick milestone reflects the rapidly growing volumes at customer sites throughout this pandemic-impacted year, with some customers’ daily orders often reaching Black Friday levels. Across the installed base, Locus is now regularly exceeding volume levels of 1 million picks per day.

“Our extraordinary productivity stats underscore the critical value Locus brings to our partners around the world who are facing rising volumes and limited labor availability,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “With the pandemic, the 2020 holiday season is presenting challenges to fulfillment businesses everywhere. As consumers purchase – and return – many goods online, our ability to support both picking and putaway delivers tremendous flexibility and value to our customers, while providing the significant productivity improvements they demand.”

In addition to enhancing productivity, the Locus solution helps to enforce social distancing health safety measures by minimizing worker-to-worker interaction in warehouse environments, significantly reducing worker absences and attrition.

“Our ongoing work using robotics in our warehouses, and our partnership with Locus continues to be important to the success of our e-commerce business, ensuring that our fulfillment center operations are optimized even in the face of seasonal peaks and COVID-19,” said Adam Coventry, Head of Warehousing, Boots UK.

Coincident with reaching this new volume milestone, Locus also marks its 5th birthday this month. Over that time, Locus has seen significant acceleration of adoption and scale within its growing customer base.

Locus Robotics’ robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Port Logistics Group, Verst Logistics, Radial, and others, are doubling or tripling their fulfillment productivity while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs.



