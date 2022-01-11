Loftware acquires PRISYM ID

Loftware, Inc., which claims position as the largest global software company specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has acquired PRISYM ID, a leading provider of regulated content and label management solutions with a focus on clinical trials, medical device and pharmaceutical labeling.

The acquisition expands Loftware’s Enterprise Labeling solution offerings for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries while enhancing Loftware’s cloud-based labeling platform by adding advanced clinical trial labeling and regulated content management capabilities, the company stated.

The union furthers Loftware’s long-standing commitment to medical device and pharmaceutical customers and strengthens the company’s ability to meet labeling complexities and evolving regulatory demands. The need to improve agility, manufacturing, and distribution in support of patient safety and healthcare outcomes has never been more vital as COVID-19 has amplified the challenges in medical device and pharmaceutical supply chains, the company stated. Building on PRISYM ID’s industry focus, Loftware will offer customers new levels of innovation to help enable compliance through accurate, validation-ready labeling solutions and regulated product content, while also growing the Loftware platform and offering more services to these strategic markets, Loftware added.

“This acquisition builds on Loftware’s and PRISYM ID’s experience and unites the best talent in the medical device and pharmaceutical labeling industry today. Combined, we serve many of the largest global companies with solutions, services and support that are vital to managing labeling complexities and regulatory requirements,” stated Loftware President and CEO, Robert O’Connor Jr. “PRISYM ID is a pioneer in clinical trials labeling and delivers solutions that are purpose built for managing the nuances of this space. We will enable customers to tackle the complex challenges around clinical trial labeling and help them with the ability to quickly and efficiently complete trials,” he added.

Both Loftware and PRISYM ID customers will benefit from the increased scale and investment, continuous innovation, and domain expertise that Loftware brings to its industry leading platform with the PRISYM ID acquisition, company leadership concluded.

“Together with Loftware, we can offer new levels of innovation which will further accelerate momentum in serving our customers and market. We’ll also be expanding our global presence and increasing our service and support resources to better serve our customers and meet increasing demands,” stated Richard Adams, CEO of PRISYM ID. “By combining the competences of two leaders in the field, we can provide unrivaled solutions for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, unlock new opportunities in clinical trials labeling and offer a full range of solutions for customers to meet all their labeling needs.”

For more information on this recent acquisition and on what it means to the medical device, pharmaceutical and clinical trials labeling space, the company plans an upcoming webinar on January 25, 2022, at 10AM ET/4PM CET.



