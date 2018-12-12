Logility and COU Consulting team up

Logility and COU Consulting are currently helping several Latin American companies to transform their supply chain performance with Logility Voyager Solutions.

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced a strategic relationship with COU Consulting to deliver expert implementation services to joint customers. Logility and COU Consulting are currently helping several Latin American companies to transform their supply chain performance with Logility Voyager Solutions.

COU Consulting is a global management and information technology consulting firm focused on developing ideas that create, construct and challenge the norm while delivering exceptional value to their customers. With COU Consulting, Logility expands its business alliances and global reach to support customer transformation strategies. Companies can select from Logility’s own services organization, which has helped companies around the world achieve tangible results in record time, or any one of its recommended independent service providers.

“We are excited to work with COU Consulting and leverage their depth of expertise in supply chain and enterprise software,” said Ed Thompson, executive vice president, global customer success, Logility. “COU Consulting has a track record of delivering highly successful supply chain improvement initiatives for a number of the world’s most recognizable brands. This announcement highlights Logility’s commitment to providing our customers with a choice in their implementation strategy, as they can select from one of our preferred providers, Logility’s experienced services team, or a combination of the two.”

“By bringing together COU Consulting’s focus on delivering exceptional implementation services with Logility’s award-wining supply chain and retail planning solutions, we are able to help companies achieve a tangible transformation and rapid ROI,” said Cristian Cousinet, founder and managing partner, COU Consulting. “Logility is a recognized leader in delivering innovative solutions to the market and we look forward to helping more companies around the world drive substantial value from their supply chain investments.”


