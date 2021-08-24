Logility partners with Körber to expand capabilities

Logility, a leading vendor of supply chain planning solutions, today announced a collaboration with Körber to elevate its suite of solutions. Now, Logility customers have access to Körber’s warehouse and transportation management solutions, allowing organizations to optimize their end-to-end supply chains.

As demand-planning and transparency have become vital to the success of supply chains, an alliance between Logility and Körber will help customers adapt quickly during times of uncertainty, mitigating risk and bringing added value to both solutions, the partners stated.

“This collaboration provides Logility and Körber customers with access to end-to-end supply chain solutions,” said Ed Hamlin, Senior Vice President, Logility. “Customers will experience first-hand the benefits of both companies’ solutions to support their unique supply chains.”

Businesses can benefit from Kӧrber’s warehouse and transportation management solutions and Logility’s planning solutions to further optimize supply chain operations and increase revenue, according to the press announcement. Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages a blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. Its customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company.



