Logility to acquire supply chain network optimization vendor Starboard Solutions

Starboard’s digital twin technology expected to help Logility clients better answer “what if” scenarios to optimize supply chain networks

Logility, Inc., a provider of supply chain software solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Starboard Solutions Corp., a Traverse City, Mich.-based based provider of supply chain network design software.

Starboard creates an interactive supply chain digital twin of the physical supply chain network and uses gaming technology to provide an intuitive user experience where users can easily explore answers to various “what if” questions, such as the impacts of adding another distribution point, consolidating production into one site, changing the supply mix, or rerouting a shipment to a different port.

According to Logility, Starboard offers a unique supply chain visualization solution that can optimize for unknown locations, meaning users do not have to map their plans to a physical location. Applying Starboard’s rich set of reference costs with Logility’s lane rates and time data structures, users have the ability to quickly analyze options in regions for which they have no prior data and locate the best location for future plants, warehouses or 3PL locations.

“Now more than ever, supply chain leaders need solutions to help them see around the corner, plan for plausible changes and quickly pivot to keep their businesses moving forward. Adding Starboard into Logility’s portfolio mix gives our clients that and more,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “Starboard gives Logility clients the confidence to make the right multibillion dollar investment decisions based on sustainability profile, risk, cost and service.”

The integration of Starboard’s capabilities into the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform will offer supply chain leaders enhanced integrated business planning outcomes, Logility further stated. Once available, users will be able to:
• improve risk mitigation by measuring and tracking future shipments for each vendor and identifying any bottlenecks;
• adapt to alternate vendor scenarios and source new suppliers;
• understand and reduce emissions with the first in-market Scope 3 Emissions platform;
• and determine total landed costs, measuring tariffs and taxes at each node.

“We launched Starboard to create a modern and easy way for supply chain leaders to visualize their supply chains and make better decisions,” said Steve Johanson, CEO at Starboard. “Joining forces with a proven leader in supply chain planning technology like Logility is a natural extension of that goal. Our shared approach to innovation and client service will undoubtedly create a positive impact for our clients and the market at large.”


