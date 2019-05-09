MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

Logistyx president Ken Fleming to speak at Gartner conference

Session topics include strategies to adapt to shifts in the supply chain industry and identify areas for improved shipping processes.

By

Logistyx Technologies, a leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, has announced president Ken Fleming will speak at the 2019 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference.

In a session titled “Multicarrier Parcel Shipping: A Unique Challenge Your TMS Fails to Address,” Fleming will give an appraisal of multicarrier shipping and transportation management systems (TMS) solutions. On Wednesday, May 15 from 3:00-3:45 p.m. MST, session attendees will learn why parcel shipping in a global environment requires a different TMS strategy through case studies that reveal the struggles of managing high-volume international shipping through traditional TMS to address e-commerce and omnichannel business growth.

“As leading manufacturers and retailers strive to stay ahead in a highly-competitive consumer market, it is more important than ever to adapt to shifts in the supply chain industry and identify areas for improved shipping processes that will keep and attract customers. Investing in a comprehensive global TMS solution for parcel shipping is paramount to creating and maintaining a competitive edge,” said Fleming.

For more than 20 years, Fleming has led successful launches of numerous supply chain management technologies and services and has served as an industry expert on topics including ecommerce, SaaS, and enterprise software solutions.

The 2019 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference invites industry experts to exchange ideas on how supply chain leaders can concentrate their efforts to deliver sustainable commercial success.


