MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Logiwa and eHub partner to improve shipping experience

Under the partnership, Logiwa’s cloud-based warehouse management platform integrates with eHub’s API to simplify the complexities of the shipping process

By

Logiwa, a provider of a cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, has announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with eHub, a platform that provides streamlined shipping functions for third party logistics (3PL) organizations and high growth direct-to-consumer (DTC) merchants.

Under the partnership, Logiwa’s cloud-based warehouse management platform integrates with eHub’s API to simplify the complexities of the shipping process, Logiwa explained. The joint functionality provides users the ability to find carriers within eHub’s network of more than 150 carriers, shopping carts and marketplaces. This gives access to other shipping capabilities such as rate shopping, package tracking, delivery information and other core features within Logiwa’s cloud fulfillment platform. Users can also access advanced reporting to track the shipping process and keep the buyer updated on the delivery process.

“Today’s customer wants quick and cost-effective shipping, making it critical to the success of any ecommerce business,” said Erhan Musaoglu, founder and CEO, Logiwa, Inc. “Partnering with eHub provides customers with a range of tools that will get orders on time and as promised, which translates to a positive customer experience.”

“eHub is dedicated to providing essential solutions that increase efficiency and drive growth for our 3PLs and merchants,” said Wade Sleater, CEO, eHub. “Pairing Logiwa’s cloud-based fulfillment platform with eHub’s dynamic API provides our customers with flexibility and a competitive advantage that is unparalleled in logistics.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
3PL
eHub
Logiwa
Third-Party Logistics
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Logiwa News & Resources

Logiwa and eHub partner to improve shipping experience

Latest in Materials Handling

Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
ISM Semiannual report calls for reduced manufacturing and services sector growth in 2023
MiR appoints new president, extends strategy for global growth
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources