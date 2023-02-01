Logiwa and eHub partner to improve shipping experience

Logiwa, a provider of a cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, has announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with eHub, a platform that provides streamlined shipping functions for third party logistics (3PL) organizations and high growth direct-to-consumer (DTC) merchants.

Under the partnership, Logiwa’s cloud-based warehouse management platform integrates with eHub’s API to simplify the complexities of the shipping process, Logiwa explained. The joint functionality provides users the ability to find carriers within eHub’s network of more than 150 carriers, shopping carts and marketplaces. This gives access to other shipping capabilities such as rate shopping, package tracking, delivery information and other core features within Logiwa’s cloud fulfillment platform. Users can also access advanced reporting to track the shipping process and keep the buyer updated on the delivery process.

“Today’s customer wants quick and cost-effective shipping, making it critical to the success of any ecommerce business,” said Erhan Musaoglu, founder and CEO, Logiwa, Inc. “Partnering with eHub provides customers with a range of tools that will get orders on time and as promised, which translates to a positive customer experience.”

“eHub is dedicated to providing essential solutions that increase efficiency and drive growth for our 3PLs and merchants,” said Wade Sleater, CEO, eHub. “Pairing Logiwa’s cloud-based fulfillment platform with eHub’s dynamic API provides our customers with flexibility and a competitive advantage that is unparalleled in logistics.”



