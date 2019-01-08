Loscam introduces new strategic shareholders

CMG fully acquired Loscam in 2010 and has since seen Loscam successfully grow to become Asia-Pacific’s largest pallet pooling company.

Warehouse in the News

Loscam introduces new strategic shareholders
4 Proven Options for Relabeling Warehouse Racks
A Guide to Warehouse Signs
5 Essential Planning Steps for Labeling a New Warehouse
Year in Review: Top materials handling news in 2018
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

4 Proven Options for Relabeling Warehouse Racks
Whether you work in a warehouse, distribution center, manufacturing site or third-party logistics (3PL) facility, it’s not uncommon for warehouse racks to require relabeling from time to time.
All Resources
By ·

Wang Hong, executive vice president of China Merchants Group (“CMG”) and the Chairman of Sinotrans Ltd. (“Sinotrans”) announced that the restructuring of state-owned enterprises mixed ownership reform for China Merchant Loscam has successfully been completed with the introduction of two new strategic shareholders, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd. (“CITIC Capital”) and FountainVest Partners (“FountainVest”).

CMG fully acquired Loscam in 2010 and has since seen Loscam successfully grow to become Asia-Pacific’s largest pallet pooling company. This latest announcement is another major strategic decision to further strengthen the ownership structure of Loscam and drive the business to further success. The new investors bring new sector expertise which will further support the company’s long-term expansion plans. After the introduction of the two new investors, Sinotrans continues to remain as the major shareholder of Loscam. At the officiating ceremony, all 3 shareholders expressed their confidence in the growth potential of Loscam and their trust in the management team. The company’s daily operations will remain unchanged and will be supported by the new board of directors. The management of Loscam are excited with the new ownership structure and the experience, diversity and extensive financial management knowledge they bring to Loscam. These along with the extensive resources in both domestic and global regions will be key to allowing Loscam to further capitalise and expand on its footprint and services.

Yichen Zhang, chairman and CEO of CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd., Frank Tang, chairman and CEO of FountainVest Partners, Sirin Limpitoon, president of China Merchants Loscam, and other leaders attended the ceremony.

China Merchants Loscam provides pooling and returnable packaging solutions for use in supply chains. Operating in 12 regions throughout Asia Pacific, Loscam is focused on delivering high-quality, innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions and fit-for-purpose systems and procedures to the local markets. This dedication has led Loscam to achieve a leading market position in various sectors including manufacturing retail supply chains.

Established in 1942, Loscam operates in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

China · Loscam · Packaging · Pallets · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
4 Proven Options for Relabeling Warehouse Racks
Whether you work in a warehouse, distribution center, manufacturing site or third-party logistics (3PL) facility, it’s not uncommon for warehouse racks to require relabeling from time to time.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links