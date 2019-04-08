MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

Lucas highlights machine learning’s potential

Lucas Systems (Booth S4263) is set to highlight machine learning technology at a Wednesday seminar at 1:30pm to 2:15pm at the Emerging Technologies & Sustainability Theater on the ProMat show floor.

By

Lucas Systems (Booth S4263) is set to highlight machine learning technology at a Wednesday seminar at 1:30pm to 2:15pm at the Emerging Technologies & Sustainability Theater on the ProMat show floor. The provider of mobile work execution solutions also is working on new machine-learning based software capabilities, Krishna Venkatasamy, chief technology officer (CTO) for Lucas Systems, said during a Monday booth visit.

The capabilities aren’t analytics in the sense of having to dig through reports, explained Venkatasamy, but rather a “machine learning-based recommendation engine” that can come up with specific actions to take in areas such as short-term labor planning, or how to improve slotting. The engine has yet to be named but will be Cloud-based.

Venkatasamy said machine learning is well suited to accurately predicting how much workforce will be needed for specific areas of a warehouse operation given an amount of work that needs to be executed. The idea is to harness machine learning to detect patterns and come up with quickly reviewable recommendations.
The Wednesday seminar, which will be co-led by Venkatasamy, is titled, “Getting Started with AI and Machine Learning to Improve Warehouse Management.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
