Mac Rak joins Rack Manufacturers Institute as associate member

Mac Rak, North America’s largest provider of engineered pallet rack repair and protection products, has joined the prestigious Rack Manufacturer’s Institute as an associate member. Mac Rak is a 19-year-old enterprise with manufacturing performed at a new 70,000 square foot facility situated on a 12-acre parcel in Moberly MO.

Corporate SG&A office is headquartered in Lockport, IL. Mac Rak goes to market through the material handling distribution network. From inception and through today, the company has been driven and guided by engineering oversight on all products and processes. Mac Rak repair kits meet or exceed ANSI/RMI 16.1 guidelines. Mac Rak produces and provides nationwide installation services for any type of pallet rack system. Two of the three repair kit product lines carry a lifetime impact warranty.

In a release, Mac Rak officials said they are excited to join RMI to aid in the continuing education of distribution center owners’ and operators’ identification of unsafe damaged rack components as well as their associated remedies.

Additionally, Mac Rak looks to aid in the creation of meaningful, practical standards and procedures related to proper pallet rack repair with this new membership.

The Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI) members are the industry’s leading suppliers of industrial steel storage racks and related structural systems. They supply industrial rack solutions worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. RMI was formed in 1958.



