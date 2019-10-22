MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Mac Rak joins Rack Manufacturers Institute as associate member

Mac Rak looks to aid in the creation of meaningful, practical standards and procedures related to proper pallet rack repair with this new membership.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
Addverb and Velociti Alliance partner on automation for c-store and grocery supply chains
Storeganizer: Slim fit for small, slow-moving items
More Storage

Mac Rak, North America’s largest provider of engineered pallet rack repair and protection products, has joined the prestigious Rack Manufacturer’s Institute as an associate member. Mac Rak is a 19-year-old enterprise with manufacturing performed at a new 70,000 square foot facility situated on a 12-acre parcel in Moberly MO.

Corporate SG&A office is headquartered in Lockport, IL. Mac Rak goes to market through the material handling distribution network. From inception and through today, the company has been driven and guided by engineering oversight on all products and processes. Mac Rak repair kits meet or exceed ANSI/RMI 16.1 guidelines. Mac Rak produces and provides nationwide installation services for any type of pallet rack system. Two of the three repair kit product lines carry a lifetime impact warranty.

In a release, Mac Rak officials said they are excited to join RMI to aid in the continuing education of distribution center owners’ and operators’ identification of unsafe damaged rack components as well as their associated remedies.

Additionally, Mac Rak looks to aid in the creation of meaningful, practical standards and procedures related to proper pallet rack repair with this new membership.

The Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI) members are the industry’s leading suppliers of industrial steel storage racks and related structural systems. They supply industrial rack solutions worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. RMI was formed in 1958.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Equipment
Rack
Mac Rak
Rack
Rack Manufacturers Institute
Storage
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
Addverb and Velociti Alliance partner on automation for c-store and grocery supply chains
Storeganizer: Slim fit for small, slow-moving items
Answering Your Top 8 ASRS Questions Before Investing: A Panel Discussion
Blick updates its G2P system
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources