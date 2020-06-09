MachineMetrics, World Economic Forum join forces to support sustainable future for manufacturing

MachineMetrics, a leading data and digital app platform for manufacturing, has joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

The Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation, to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and enable future resiliency. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

“Amid major global disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a critical moment for innovative companies like MachineMetrics to bring forward new ideas and innovations to help protect the lives and livelihoods of communities and industries around the world,” says Bill Bither, CEO and Co-Founder of MachineMetrics, “As a leader in the manufacturing’s digital transformation, we are proud to work alongside the WEF to build a more sustainable industry for the future.”

“The World Economic Forum is happy to have MachineMetrics join our Global Innovators community,” says Francisco Betti, Head of Advanced Manufacturing and Production, World Economic Forum. “Including new, innovative voices is essential in the work we do at the Forum, we look forward what MachineMetrics’ advanced manufacturing expertise will add to our projects, dialogues and platforms.”

According to a release from MachineMetrics, manufacturing remains the largest industry in the world with the least digitization. This lack of data leads to massive inefficiencies that affect every component of the manufacturing lifecycle. However, It is estimated that 60% of global manufacturing companies will use connected device data for analysis in the coming year, which is evidence that IoT is already driving unprecedented disruption in a notoriously slow-adoption industry for technology. Access to data can transform traditional manufacturing operations and supply chains into dynamic, sustainable, more resilient interconnected systems.

MachineMetrics aims to be the catalyst for this digital transformation of manufacturing. Their Industrial IoT Platform is plug-and-play with no on-site set up required, enabling consumable machine data and insights in a matter of minutes. Today, the company supports a number of the top manufacturers in the world, which leverage MachineMetrics to expedite time-to-value for their IoT programs and provide the foundation for scaling digital applications across their factories.

About MachineMetrics

MachineMetrics is accelerating industrial digital transformation by providing an intuitive and flexible platform to easily collect data from any piece of manufacturing equipment machinery and transform it into powerful, actionable applications that reduce machine downtime, optimize capacity, and drive increased throughput and profitability for factories. Right now, hundreds of manufacturers have connected thousands of machines to MachineMetrics across global factories. www.machinemetrics.com

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. www.weforum.org



