Made4net demonstrates SCExpert platform

Since Monday, Made4net (Booth C7792) has been exhibiting its SCExpert platform, an all-in-one suite of labor, transportation, warehouse and yard management solutions.

Amit Levy, EVP, Customer Solutions and Strategy, Made4net, says part of an effective WMS is its ability to integrate with mobile robots and other forms of automation.
Able to be deployed individually or combined as an end-to-end supply chain execution package, the platform is a Tier 1 warehouse management system (WMS) that can configure in a variety of ways to meet all warehouse complexity levels’ requirements. It meets the needs of pop-up, micro-fulfillment sites as well as highly complex warehouses—with vast automation, materials handling equipment and robotics integrations.

The WMS’s ability to meet the demands of virtually any type of warehouse complexity level is associated with its scalability, which enables it to assist organizations of all sizes. Highly configurable, the WMS can be easily customized due to its flexible platform, which is built on Microsoft technology, along with a service-based architecture.

“The configurable nature of the SCExpert platform makes our solutions much faster to deploy than traditional warehouse management systems,” said Amit Levy, EVP of customer solutions and strategy at Made4net. “In fact, 85% of our implementations go live in 3 to 6 months, compared to an industry standard of 9 months to a year for other Tier 1 solutions.”


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
