Made In America 2019 organizers celebrate success of inaugural event

Organizers pledge the event will return in 2020, calling it part of an important movement for the nation’s jobs, communities and economy.

By

At the conclusion of the first Made In America, the mission of which was to create the largest-ever showcase of American businesses and their products, organizers say this is only the beginning for the nationwide movement.

The four-day event drew a network of policymakers, industry professionals, advocates and conscious consumers to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The exhibitor showcase included hundreds of manufacturers and companies from diverse industries and backgrounds. Categories ranged from aerospace and automobiles to apparel and textiles, and approximately 50% of exhibitors were either woman- or veteran-owned. Click here to watch a video from the show floor. The inspirational stories behind these American made companies garnered the interest of national media, including two consecutive days of live appearances on FOX News and FOX Business.

Event highlights included:
● A kick-off party with performances by country music super-duo Big & Rich, Ted Nugent and Cowboy Troy
● A $75,000 check presentation to Wounded Warrior Project by Wahl Clipper Corporation, a 100-year-old company and American household name
● A Shark Tank-style pitch panel for inventors by the United Inventors Association of America
● Presentations and forums led by industry leaders
● Supportive peer-to-peer networking and relationship building within the Made in the U.S.A. community

During the final evening, the inaugural Made in America Awards were presented to the following individuals and companies:

● Veteran-owned Manufacturers: Matt Lyda, Nine Line Apparel, and The Eggerichs Family, Clean Fire
● Woman-owned Manufacturer: Lauren Taylor, Holder Mattress
● Manufacturing Community Award: Emily Morrow Finkell, Emily Morrow Home
● Minority-owned Manufacturer: Joe Escamilla, Aztec WFR, Inc.
● Reshoring Award: Harry Moser, Reshoring Initiative
● Invention of the Year: Dan Raymond, The Boss Hammer
● Micro Manufacturer: The Rainville Family, Maple Landmark
● The United States of America Armed Forces: Alan Schecter, Gordon Brush Manufacturing
● American Patriot Award: Kenneth Rakusin, Gordon Brush Manufacturing
● Largest Made in America Retailer: Mark Andol, the Made in America Store

MadeinAmerica.com founder and CEO Don Buckner, Sr., concluded the event thanking sponsors, exhibitors and attendees for their support. He encouraged all to attend Made in America 2020 and to continue the momentum of this important movement for the nation’s jobs, communities and economy.

Click here to visit the Made In America Facebook page.


