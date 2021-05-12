Maine Pointe tops Consulting US’ list of best supply chain consulting firms

Global supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe has announced it has been ranked number one on Consulting US’ list of the top supply chain consulting firms in the United States. The ranking is decided based on a unique database of more than two million data points spanning insights from clients and consultants.

“I am delighted that Maine Pointe has been recognized as the number one supply chain consulting firm confirmed by Consulting US’ methodology,” said Steven Bowen, Founder and CEO. “This is a tremendous achievement by our team to outperform the well-known global players and niche firms out there in the market through our Total Value Optimization (TVO) approach. Our commitment to service excellence combined with our ability to drive accelerated and measurable digital supply chain transformation continues to set us apart from the rest.”

The 2021 list is a compilation of some of the largest and best-known global consultancies in the business, with Maine Pointe edging out the “Big Five” consultancies and dozens of other well-recognized firms. Maine Pointe’s stellar performance, consistent delivery of results and high level of return on engagements has resulted in several high-profile awards for the Boston-based consultancy. In March 2021, Maine Pointe was also recognized by Forbes in their list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the second consecutive year.

Maine Pointe's methodology, deep level of industry expertise and results-driven approach to engagements all contributed to the firm's top ranking. Capabilities are assessed on the breadth of depth of supply chain offerings, advisory and implementation expertise in, the track record of consulting projects delivered and the quality of thought leadership. The data set applied is refreshed on an hourly basis, ensuring the rankings are constantly updated in near real time. The full list can be viewed here.




