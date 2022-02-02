MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Truck Tips

Maintaining robotic lift trucks

Sensors must be kept clean, but safe and steady autonomous operation should minimize unplanned repairs.

By

Fully autonomous lift trucks aren’t in that many DCs just yet, but they are seen as a high-growth solution given issues like labor shortages and escalating fulfillment pressures. It’s estimated by research firm Interact Analysis that approximately 10,800 robotic lift trucks shipped globally in 2021, or about 0.6% of the total lift truck market.

Still, the day may come when tens of thousands of autonomous lift trucks are being deployed each year. At that point, what about their maintenance? Is it different?

Not substantially, it turns out, at least with most mechanical aspects that these trucks have in common with their manually operated equivalents, like forks, hydraulics, batteries and wheels. Pre-shift safety routine and inspection are still needed, but one person can be assigned to do the check for a small group of units, says Jeff Christensen, vice president of product for Seegrid, which provides autonomous mobile robot (AMR)-based autonomous lift trucks.

If a sensor does get obstructed or needs cleaning, it’s easy for that person to learn how to do that. For something like wheel service, the process is typically handled by the same technicians who perform such service on conventional lift trucks.

“If you think of an autonomous lift truck as still being a lift truck, but with full autonomous navigation, there are going to be some maintenance similarities, but the use patterns are going to be very different, because they are going to operate in a very safe and consistent manner,” says Christensen. “So, there are implications for maintenance, in that unplanned, corrective maintenance is almost zero.”

Vendors may offer robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) arrangements for field service. Seegrid’s RaaS program includes field service and wellness checks, but these wellness checks, points out Christensen, are more about the holistic performance of the fleet and possible adjustments to processes, rather than needing to fiddle with the robots themselves. “We are an automation company, but we lean into service because we recognize the value of the people aspects and adoption aspects of a process change when moving from manual operations to an automated solution,” he says.

Jim Gaskell, director of global automation and emerging technologies for Crown Equipment, which offers dual-mode autonomous lift trucks, agrees that autonomous operation often avoids the wear-and-tear issues common with manually operated lift trucks, and that procedures such as cleaning a sensor are simple to learn for the person who inspects and tends to the automated units. Also, while autonomous lift trucks are networked and can have their software updated centrally, users tend to have varied IT security policies on allowing that, so part of deploying automated models is establishing the preferred, secure software update process.

“The maintenance agreement can cover maintenance of the vehicle, as well as how they want the software to be updated and maintained,” Gaskell says. “These are networked assets just like a laptop on a corporate network, so their use brings in those IT security considerations.”


Article Topics

Features
Lift Truck Tips
Magazine Archive
Other
Warehouse
Automation
Autonomous Vehicles
Crown Equipment
Lift Trucks
MRO
   All topics

MRO News & Resources

Traka launches intelligent key cabinets
Building (and maintaining) your maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) tech workforce
Minimize shipments, minimize miles and maximize what goes into the trailer.
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
The power of lift truck maintenance
Build a new MRO strategy for 2023
More MRO

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources