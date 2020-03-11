Make your plans for ProMat 2021

The coronavirus outbreak impacted attendance at Modex 2020, but there was a steady stream of attendees across the four-day event. Show sponsor MHI is looking ahead to a record-breaking ProMat 2021—the industry’s premier supply chain event. ProMat will once again be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, April 12-15, 2021.

The ProMat 2021 exhibit space draw, held last year, attracted 714 exhibitors who reserved a record 415,125 net square feet of show floor space at the industry’s premier U.S. supply chain event. Combined with pre-selection for the new Robotics & Automation Solutions Center held over the summer, a total 450,825 square feet of exhibit space is reserved. This record amount of exhibit space reserved represents more than 95% percent of the ProMat show floor and is a clear message that the materials handling, logistics and supply chain industry is healthy and growing.

“ProMat continues to reflect the enormous growth of the industry as it grows not only in size, but in the overall scope of exhibits and education. This combination consistently attracts a large audience of high-level manufacturing and supply chain executives year after year,” said George W. Prest, MHI’s CEO.

“The overwhelming amount of space and the enthusiasm with which our exhibitors participate in the space draw is a clear indicator that MHI members not only have a positive economic out-look for 2021 and beyond,” Prest continued, “but that ProMat is a must-exhibit event for them.”

In support of that assertion, Prest noted that page 39 of the 2020 MHI Annual Industry Report, “Embracing the Digital Mindset: Connecting Data, Talent and Technology in Digital Supply Chains,” (released during Wednesday morning’s keynote) detailed more than 1,000 survey respondents’ specific buying plans. Participating companies ranged in size from small to large, with 47% reporting annual sales in excess of $100 million, and 10% reporting $10 billion or more.

Manufacturing and supply chain operations continue to invest heavily in innovation. According to the survey, 50% of respondents are planning new technology investments totaling more than $1 million over the next two years, while 25% plan to spend more than $5 million, and 5% plan to spend more than $50 million.

The top five materials handling equipment types survey participants plan to purchase within the next three years include:

• Automation equipment (47%)

• Forklifts and other wheeled, mobile equipment (41%)

• Packaging, labeling, shipping, weighing and cubing equipment (36%)

• Racks, shelving and storage equipment (37%)

• Batteries, chargers and motors (35%)

• Pallets and containers (33%)

These and many other technologies will be exhibited at ProMat 2021, along with manufacturers, consultants, third party logistics (3PL) providers, publishers and systems integrators. These exhibitors will be on hand to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to a global audience of manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

With more than 1,000 exhibitors spread across ProMat’s 490,000-square-foot show floor, the event is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors from more than 140 countries. It also offers a comprehensive Educational Conference featuring keynotes, show floor seminars and other events. More information can be found at promatshow.com.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




