Making Sense of the Cost of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Take a closer look at the different elements that impact the total cost of a complete dynamic storage system solution.

Considering automated storage but can’t get a handle on the cost?

The cost of an automated storage and retrieval system can vary widely. The cost of one standalone vertical carousel to manage your MRO parts (think $80K) is vastly different from the cost of a fully integrated ASRS mini-load system managing over 80,000 SKUs (think $5M+). So while I can’t give you an exact cost of an ASRS system here; I can walk you through the different elements that impact the total cost of a complete dynamic storage system solution

In this paper, take a closer look at the different elements that impact the total cost of a complete dynamic storage system solution. From initial purchase, to installation to ongoing maintenance – a review of the factors that will impact the final cost.

