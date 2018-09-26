Making the Case for Comprehensive Aftermarket Services

Toyota Industrial Equipment

By· September 26, 2018

Maintaining a forklift fleet shouldn’t be a juggling act, but without the right balance of equipment uptime, output, safety, and maintenance, that’s exactly what it can turn into.

Download this new “Making the Case” to discover,

How firms can adopt a proactive stance and uncover overlooked opportunies with aftermarket services.

Why fleet managers need a robust, OEM-supported aftermarket services approach to forklift maintenance.

What’s the ROI of aftermarket services for fleet managers, CFOs, and CEOs.