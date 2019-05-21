Making the Case for Lift Truck/MRO, Maintain and sustain your operations

In this Special Digital Issue:

Is poor battery maintenance limiting productivity?

It’s no understatement to say that lift truck battery maintenance is an afterthought in most warehouses. Unfortunately, it can be a costly oversight that can hurt the most when top lift truck productivity is

most needed.

Lift trucks join the connected enterprise

Manufacturers, dealers and users of lift trucks are jointly navigating a brave new world of lift truck integration with broader systems and processes.

Have you checked your lift truck tires enough lately?

Probably not. But as you’re about to read, plenty of opportunities are available to spend too much too often if you ignore proper maintenance.

Lift truck technician training: Behind the scenes

More than just the oil and lube guys, lift truck technicians must clear multiple hurdles to prove they are proficient at all skills needed to keep your fleet running. Here’s how they become so good at what they do.

Maintain the fleet, sustain the business

Once a fleet is wrapped in a layer of data collection, it can be connected to warehouse and labor management to drive improvements.

How will your fleet navigate the next downturn?

The same fleet management tools that cut their teeth guiding unprecedented industry growth could be tasked with curbing the same fleets.

New forklifts and telematics streamline operations

An updated fleet improves safety and reliability while cutting maintenance costs.

End-of-life management: Have a plan

Planning for the inevitable will ensure low costs, high productivity and improved safety across your lift truck fleet.

