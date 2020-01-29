Making the Case for Next-Generation Forklift Power Sources

With only so many hours in the day to work with, warehouse and fleet managers are always looking for ways to do more with less, cut costs, and gain a competitive advantage. Right now, many of them are finding those answers—and more—in lithium-ion battery-powered forklifts.

When warehouses and DCs make the shift to lithium-ion batteries over traditional lead-acid batteries, they experience lower maintenance costs, longer run times, increased performance, faster and more efficient charging, and less downtime.

In this “Making the Case” guide, we highlight the various benefits of utilizing lithium-ion batteries in the warehouse and DC and prove that they are no longer in the “early adopter” phase.

