Manhattan Associates and Logistyx Technologies continue partnership to enhance multi-carrier parcel

Containerization aligns technologies for new integration in Manhattan’s GA 2020 release, simplifying ability to upgrade to enhanced parcel shipping capabilities.

Logistyx Technologies, a leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, announced today a new agreement to continue partnership with Manhattan Associates, a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce, as Logistyx releases the latest enhancements to shift its product to the cloud.

As an independent Manhattan Value Partner since 2012, under this new containerized model, Logistyx now offers the ability to upgrade to enhanced parcel shipping capabilities more cost-effectively, providing Manhattan customers unlimited access to more than 8,500 global carrier services that will enable rate shopping and shipping execution to any location worldwide. Cloud-based software vendors use a mechanism called containerization to more cost effectively develop solutions and provide access to functionality.

2020 marks the eighth anniversary of Logistyx’s global partnership with Manhattan, with a successful track record serving as a trusted partner to Manhattan’s Warehouse Management for Open Systems (WMOS), Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management for IBMi (WMI) users, and now Manhattan Active Warehouse Management.

In 2014, Manhattan and Logistyx more closely aligned with a strategic partnership to jointly develop what is now known as an external parcel interface (EPI) to provide their WMOS users access to a much larger parcel carrier network. Logistyx has since deployed its industry leading TME technology throughout the Manhattan WMOS user community. Together, Logistyx and Manhattan issued a five-year milestone announcement in 2019 highlighting the many successful deployments of Logistyx TME and Manhattan’s EPI.

“Manhattan Associates values our enduring partnership with Logistyx to bring innovative solutions to customers,” said Adam Kline, Senior Director, Product Management at Manhattan Associates. “As an established leader in multi-carrier parcel management, Logistyx’s state-of-the-art cloud technology proved yet again to serve as a quality match with our EPI in delivering a superior global parcel shipping solution.”

Manhattan and Logistyx continue their alignment around global parcel strategy which is unequalled in the supply chain industry. As a co-developer of the EPI, Logistyx is helping Manhattan bring a next-generation EPI to the market.

“Logistyx and Manhattan’s technology roadmaps with a focus on increased cloud capabilities have often aligned, which has resulted in a successful partnership over the last several years,” said Logistyx President Ken Fleming. “The partnership between Logistyx and Manhattan provides customers a true enterprise-class shipping platform with broader carrier options and the advanced tools to help them ship from anywhere to anywhere.”


Article Topics

News
parcel shipping
TMS
WMS
